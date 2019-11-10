The Washington Post

CHARLES MILLS

Guest Book
Service Information
Kalas Funeral Home & Crematory
2973 Solomons Island Road
Edgewater, MD
21037
(410)-956-4488
Viewing
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
St Bernardine of Siena Catholic Church
2400 Brooks Dr
Suitland, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St Bernardine of Siena Catholic Church
2400 Brooks Dr
Suitland, MD
Notice
CHARLES B. MILLS  
USA SSG, (Ret.)  

On Sunday, November 3, 2019 of Charlotte Hall, MD, formerly of District Heights, MD. Beloved father of Madeline Baker, Charles and George Mills; brother of Edith McFadden; grandfather of 4. Also survived by a host of many loving relatives and friends. A viewing will be held at St Bernardine of Siena Catholic Church, 2400 Brooks Dr, Suitland, MD 20746 on Saturday, November 16, 2019 from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment Arlington National Cemetery at a later date. Online guestbook available at
Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 10, 2019
