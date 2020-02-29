

CHARLES S. MITCHELL (Age 77)



Of Falls Church, VA, passed away on February 25, 2020, at Virginia Hospital Center, Arlington, VA. Born in NYC, Chuck was raised in New Haven, CT and had lived in Virginia since 1971. Chuck served in the Army including a tour in South Vietnam. He was an Attorney for the Navy, a law firm, and his own practice for 44 years and retired in 2012. He graduated Syracuse University in 1965 with a BS, and then went on to Boston University where he received his Law Degree in 1968.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Sandy (Neuss) Mitchell of 52 years; his children Brent Mitchell and Jenny Hopp, and Jonathan and Nicki Halterman-Mitchell; three grandchildren, Noah and Isaac Halterman-Mitchell, and Jacob "Jake" Mitchell; and a sister Emily Thacker

There will be a memorial service and lunch at 11 a.m., Wednesday, March 4 at Northern Virginia Hebrew Congregation in Reston, VA. A full obituary may be viewed at: