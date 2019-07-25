The Washington Post

CHARLES MUNN (1931 - 2019)
CHARLES RICHARD MUNN (Age 87)

Of Rochester, Minnesota, passed away Monday, June 17, 2019 at Cottagewood Senior Community in Rochester, Minnesota. He was born Friday, June 26, 1931. Charles graduated from Hickory High School in Hickory, MS, East Central Junior College in Decatur, MS, and the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg, MS. He was an army veteran who worked for the US Department of Health and Human Services for many years. Mr. Munn was on the Board of Directors of the Seattle, Providence, and San Francisco Junior Chambers of Commerce and was a recipient of several Jaycee and Community Awards, including Outstanding Young Man of America.
He was preceded in death by parents, L.M. and Edith Parks Munn; four sisters and five brothers Survivors include several nieces and nephews and a sister-in-law.
Graveside Services were held Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Hickory City Cemetery. Bro. Gary Howse officiated.

