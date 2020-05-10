CHARLES JOHN NACKOS (Age 97)
Of Vienna, VA, passed away peacefully on April 29, 2020. Born April 14, 1923 in Wilson, NC, Charlie was the devoted son of the late John and Eva Nackos, and caring brother to his beloved late sister Mary Yionoulis. Charlie will be dearly remembered and missed by niece Evan Yionoulis and nephew Mike Yionoulis, and their families, as well as close friends Bonnie Pate, Wade Pate, Katie Wyatt and their families. Charlie graduated from NC State College of Engineering with a BS in Civil Engineering. Afterwards, he faithfully served his country in the Army during World War II
. A long-time resident of Vienna, Charlie was former owner of Atkinson Tile Company. He was also a one-time candidate for mayor of Vienna. Charlie most proudly served as past Commander of the American Legion Post 180 in Vienna. For many years, up until his late eighties, Charlie was a daily regular at his favorite haunts, the American Legion, Vienna Inn, and Bazin's on Church. And he was perhaps Budweiser's most committed consumer, and an avid Washington Redskins and Boston Red Sox fan. It can truly be said Charlie lived life to its fullest and he will be remembered. Services private.
