CHARLES "Chuck" NEW

Beall Funeral Home
6512 NW Crain Hwy
Bowie, MD
20715
(301)-805-5544
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 3, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
St. Edwards Catholic Church
1940 Mitchellville Rd
Bowie, MD
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Edwards Catholic Church
1940 Mitchellville Rd
Bowie, MD
Charles New "Chuck"  

On December 27, 2019, Chuck New of Bowie, MD. Beloved husband of Bernadette; proud father of Brendan, Patricia, MaryKatherine and Ronan New; son of Carole A. New and O. Kent New, Jr. Also survived by a brother David New; sister Leah New; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 1940 Mitchellville Rd, Bowie, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial to be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment following at Resurrection Cemetery Clinton, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you visit

Published in The Washington Post on Jan. 1, 2020
Bowie, MD   (301) 805-5544
