Charles New "Chuck"
On December 27, 2019, Chuck New of Bowie, MD. Beloved husband of Bernadette; proud father of Brendan, Patricia, MaryKatherine and Ronan New; son of Carole A. New and O. Kent New, Jr. Also survived by a brother David New; sister Leah New; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Family will receive friends on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. at St. Edwards Catholic Church, 1940 Mitchellville Rd, Bowie, MD where a Mass of Christian Burial to be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11 a.m. Interment following at Resurrection Cemetery Clinton, MD. In lieu of flowers, the family asks you visit