Charles Lewis Noakes, Sr. "Charlie" (Age 83)
A native of Washington DC, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home in Erwin, TN.
Charlie leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife Salina Marie (Hayslett) Noakes; five children; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters; several nieces and nephews
