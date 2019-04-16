Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES "Charlie" NOAKES Sr..



Charles Lewis Noakes, Sr. "Charlie" (Age 83)



A native of Washington DC, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home in Erwin, TN.

Charlie leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife Salina Marie (Hayslett) Noakes; five children; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters; several nieces and nephews