CHARLES "Charlie" NOAKES Sr.

Charles Lewis Noakes, Sr. "Charlie" (Age 83)  

A native of Washington DC, passed away on Friday, April 12, 2019, at his home in Erwin, TN.
 
Charlie leaves behind to cherish his memory, wife Salina Marie (Hayslett) Noakes; five children; four grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; two sisters; several nieces and nephews
 
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family and viewed at www.valleyfuneralhome.net.

Published in The Washington Post on Apr. 16, 2019
bullet U.S. Navy bullet World War II
