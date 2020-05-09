

Charles Sidney Nobles (Age 78 )



Deacon Charles S. Nobles of Hyattsville, MD passed peacefully at his home with his family by his side on April 27, 2020. He was born in Pinkhill, NC to the late Durwood and Clyde Nobles. After graduating from EE Deacon Charles S. Nobles of Hyattsville, MD passed peacefully at his home with his family by his side on April 27, 2020. He was born in Pinkhill, NC to the late Durwood and Clyde Nobles. After graduating from EE Smith High School in Kenansville, NC, he studied business administration at Durham Business College in Durham, NC where he met and married the love of his life, Ruby Johnson Nobles. Later he graduated from DeVry Institute of Technology in Chicago with a diploma in Television and Radio, Instrumentation and Control Communications.

He served in the Vietnam war and retired from WMAT Authority with over thirty years of service.

Deacon Nobles was a faithful member of First Rock Baptist Church of Washington, DC. He was installed as a deacon on December 13, 2015. He sang in the church's male chorus and Mass Choir and attended Sunday school. He was awarded the Iron Man award for church service and he belonged to the Church Tribe of Juda.

Deacon Nobles was a devoted family man and served as the go-to- person in the neighborhood and church.

He was known for his gardening skills at home but his pride and joy was beautifying the church grounds with Deacon George Holcomb. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing.

He is survived by his wife, Ruby Nobles of 55 years of marriage, two daughters, Marlene Janifer (Keith); Sydnee Thompson (Anthony), three grandchildren, Tori and Charles Thompson and Donovan Janifer, and a future grand-son-in-law, Joey Justin; one sister, Jean Ball,; two brothers, Hubert Nobles (Doretha), and Wade Nobles (Helen) and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sibling, Thomas Nobles.

Service will be private. Mr. Nobles will be intered at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD.