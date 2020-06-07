Passed away May 28, 2020, at age 93 in Wilmington, NC. Survived by wife, Margaret (Polk); daughter, Cynthia; sons, C.W. North, IV (Deborah) and Mark (Moraith); stepchildren, Sharon (Jim), Deborah, Lori (Steve), Suzanne, and John (Martha); 13 grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren; and a brother, Robert. Predeceased by parents C.W. and Lillian North; brother James and his first wife Shirley (Diefendorf). Funeral services planned for a future date in Wilmington, with interment at Arlington National Cemetery. Contributions in his memory may be made to Honor Flight, Inc., Miles for Scarves, Meals on Wheels, or a food bank in your community.Further information and service dates may be found at: