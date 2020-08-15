Charles O'Malley



Charles P. O'Malley, Jr.

Charles Patrick O'Malley, Jr., 92, of Lake Ridge, Virginia died August 4, 2020. Charles will be remembered as smart, deliberate, loving, and devoted to his friends and family. Charles retired from the Internal Revenue Service in 2001 following more than 40 years of service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Margaret O'Malley of Cleveland, Ohio; his wife Grace O'Malley; his granddaughter Eileen Grace Sandhusen; and two brothers/sisters-in-law, Walter O'Malley (Audrey) and Andrew O'Malley (Eleanor). He is survived by his daughter Mary Grace A. O'Malley; son-in-law Guy Sandhusen; granddaughter Anna Sandhusen; brother Thomas O'Malley (Clara); brothers-in-law Edward Conti (Chloe) and Louis Conti (Diana); as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. A visitation will be held at Mountcastle Funeral Home, 13318 Occoquan Road, Woodbridge, Virginia on August 16, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. A funeral mass will be held on August 17, 2020 at 11 am at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic Church, 12807 Valleywood Drive, Lake Ridge, Virginia with interment to follow at Quantico National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Carnegie Mellon University Pipes & Drums Fund, P.O. Box 371525, Pittsburgh, PA 15251-7525.



