CHARLES JOSEPH O'MARA "Joe"
Age 75, of Washington, DC, passed on April 27, 2019. Joe is preceded in death by his parents, John and Mary O'Mara and sister, Jill Burke. Joe is survived by his loving wife Susan, Children Ella (Paul) Miklich of Leesburg, VA, Stephen (Erin) O'Mara of Maplewood, NJ and Matthew (Stephanie) O'Mara of Silver Spring, MD; 10 beautiful grandchildren Hannah, Devin, Jack, William, Meghan, Colin, Katie, Joey, Charlotte and Johnny and siblings John, Gerald, James and Mary Elizabeth and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to visit at Annunciation Catholic Church, 3810 Mass Ave NW, Washington, DC on Monday, May 6, at 10 a.m. until time of Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. Interment is private. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Pediatric Congenital Heart Association: http://conqueringchd.org/
or Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation: http://chmfoundation.org/
