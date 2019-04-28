

CHARLES O'REGAN "Bob"



Charles "Bob" O'Regan, 81 years old, longtime resident of Arlington, VA, passed away in his sleep on March 20, 2019 at Goodwin House Bailey's Crossroads, Falls Church, VA. Born in New York City, after graduating from All Hallows High School he attended the U.S. Military Academy for one year before transferring to and graduating from Georgetown School of Foreign Service. His career spanned over four decades working for the U.S. House of Representatives and the late Hon. Dante Fascell.

Bob's wife, Elaine Salerno O'Regan, predeceased him in 2002. He is survived by his brother Gerard (Jard) O'Regan; stepdaughter Kirstin Zinger; stepsons Ronald "Ron" and Stephen "Steve" Wolfe and their respective families.