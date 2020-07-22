1/
CHARLES PATTERSON
CHARLES PATTERSON  
On Sunday, July 12, 2020. Beloved husband of Barbara J. Patterson and devoted father of the late Michael Jeffers. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren, Nichole T. Tomlin (Oliver), Teresa Watts and Seth Jeffers (Karen); great grandchildren, McKenzie, Miles and Mason; dear sister, Ilana Chester (David); sister-in-law, Jacquelyn Jeffers-Wright; a host of other relatives and friends. On Friday, July 24 a public visitation will be from 11 a.m. until 12 Noon at the Pridgen Funeral Home, 9455 Lanham Severn Rd., Lanham, MD. Masks must be worn by attendees. The invitation only funeral service will be livestreamed via the funeral home website and followed by interment in the George Washington Cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the 411Foundation.com


Published in The Washington Post on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Pridgen Funeral Service
