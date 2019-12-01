Charles C. Philipp (Age 83)
On Saturday, November 23, 2019, of Silver Spring, MD. Beloved husband of Nancy F. Philipp; father of Charles Randolph "Randy" (Jacinda) Philipp and Hugh Taylor (Christine) Philipp; grandfather of Katherine and Russell; brother of Gregory Alan Philipp. Also survived by many loving family members and friends. Relatives and friends may call at Collins Funeral Home, 500 University Boulevard West, Silver Spring, MD, 20901 (Valet Parking), Saturday, December 7, from 2 to 4 p.m., with words of remembrance at 3:30 p.m. Inurnment Arlington National Cemetery Columbarium at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the or Montgomery County Public Schools (MCPS) Educational Foundation, Inc.