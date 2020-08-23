

Charles V. Phillips, Jr. "Charlie" (Age 95)

Charles V. Phillips, Jr. passed away peacefully on August 8, 2020, at his residence in The Virginian Retirement Community in Fairfax, VA. He was born May 30, 1925 in Baltimore, Maryland, the son of Charles V. Phillips, Sr. and Lillian Bernhardt Phillips. His brothers Johnand George predeceased him.He graduated from the University of Maryland in 1948, after serving in the US Naval Air Corps from 1943 to 1945. He was married to Jeanne Elizabeth Roberts on June 14, 1947 and they were married for 42 years until her death in 1989. They were long-time residents of Falls Church, VA. After Jeanne's death, he was married to Jane Hurley Charrier (deceased2019).After graduation Charlie worked for the Shell Oil Company in their real estate division. He worked for Kettler Brothers, Inc. from 1957 to 1984, becoming Executive Vice President of the company, and overseeing the development of Montgomery Village in Gaithersburg. He was a partner in Phillips & Knott Community Developers from 1986 to 1990. During his long and successful career in real estate, he served as President of the Suburban Maryland Building Industry Association, Chairman of the DC Metropolitan Builders Council, and was a Director of the National Association of Home Builders. An avid golfer through his 80's, he was a member of Columbia Country Club.He is survived by his daughter, Jan, his son, Charles (Dawn), grandchildren, Amy Baker (Mike), Ryan Haller, Kevin (Sarah) and Scott, and great-grandchildren, Nick, Jack and Charlotte.A family service is being held at the Quantico National Cemetery, where he will be buried with Jeanne.



