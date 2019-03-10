Notice Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES "CHUCK" PISCOPO. View Sign

PISCOPO Charles Frank Piscopo "Chuck" Peacefully returned to the Lord on Monday, February 18, 2019, after a long battle with cancer. Charles was a loving and dedicated husband, father, grandfather, friend and neighbor. Charles was Born in Brooklyn, NY on November 5, 1946, to Frank Charles and Ethel Eva Lewis Piscopo. Charles resided on Doctor's Point Road, Lottsburg, VA, with his wife and "soul-mate" Patricia Degon-Piscopo and their beloved pets. Charles loved his children and throughout his illness they would bring him joy. Daughter Victoria Francis Mazza of San Diego, CA and Son, Charles Frank Piscopo Jr of Doctors Point Rd., were constantly by his bedside during his final days. He was blessed with two additional daughters, Lisa Ann Piscopo, and Lezah Victoria Piscopo-Chamberlin both living in San Diego; as well as two grandchil dren, Kai Francis Mazza and Ceiba Catalina Piscopo; and great-grandson, Siric Santiago Chamberlin. Charles was a man of great faith and his love for God, for family and friends, was a blessing. He would always say, "Live life with love in your heart. Life is a gift from GOD. How you live your life, is Your gift to GOD." "Con tutto il cuore" With all his heart. Charles was a Vietnam War Veteran and served on the USS GLOVER. He was Honorably Discharged from the United States Navy in 1972, when he went to work for AT&T for 30 years, when he retired. He then went on as a Consultant on Disaster Recovery projects for US Customs, Homeland Security. Charles was active in his community prior to his illness and continued to be a loyal member of the American Legion and the Callao Moose Lodge 917. He was a volunteer in the Smith Point Sea Rescue organization out of Reedville and, being passionate about music, he displayed his exceptional vocal talent by singing "Lead" in the Bay Tones Chorus from Kilmarnock, part f the Barbershop Harmony Society. Charles' memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at St. Timothy's Catholic Church in Tappahannock, VA with Father Herman Katongole officiating. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. with the funeral Mass and Internment in the Memorial Garden to follow. As an adored member of St. Timothy's Catholic Church his friends will provide a reception at St. Jude's Hall following the service. While Charles loved flowers, please consider having a mass said on his behalf (mass cards will be available at church) or making a donation in his memory, to the , a place near and dear to Charles. (501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105) Published in The Washington Post on Mar. 10, 2019

