CHARLES "CHUCK" PITCHER
CHARLES B. PITCHER  
Of Rocky Mount, NC, Charles B. "Chuck" Pitcher, age 85, passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, surrounded by his three daughters. Born in Flushing, NY on February 4, 1935, and raised in Arlington, VA, he was the son of the late Bernard Marley Pitcher and Ruth Henderson Pitcher. He was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Edith Shaffer Pitcher; and son, Mark Charles Pitcher.Chuck is survived by his daughters, Cara Pitcher Pruett and husband, Wayne; Joy Pitcher; and Wendy Pitcher Wilson and husband, Tim; his grandchildren, Morgan Pruett, Kelsey Howell and husband, David; Callie Wilson and Abby Wilson. He will be missed by his dog, Rocky, and his grand-dogs, Issie, Satchmo, and Phoebe.A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be to the Music Ministry of First United Methodist Church, 100 Green Street, NE, Wilson, NC 27893 or to Friends of Rocky Mount Animals, PO Box 8766, Rocky Mount, NC 27804.Arrangements entrusted to Wheeler & Woodlief Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 1130 N. Winstead Avenue, Rocky Mount, NC 27804. You may share memories and condolences with the family by visiting www.wheelerwoodlief.com.  

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 29, 2020.
