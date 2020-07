Entered into this world on January 5, 1942 to the late Christine Randall Hudson and Winfield Saunders. Donald departed this worldly life on July 21, 2020. He was affectionately known to many as Duck and Little Man. Family will welcome friends Saturday, August 1, 2020 for a public viewing from 10 to 11 a.m., private service immediately following at JOHNSON & JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, 716 Kennedy St. NW. Interment Washington National Cemetery.