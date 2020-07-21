RESPASS Charles Buddy Respass Passed away at his home on July 16, 2020. He was a proud American born in Newport News, VA in 1938. At a young age Buddy enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served as a firefighter. The discipline and responsibility that he learned in the military and the critical contributions that he made in Newport News later in life as a ship builder, prepared him well for his exemplary career in the US Government. Buddy served in ever-increasing positions of responsibility within the areas of operations and management under the administrations of President Ronald Reagan and President George H.W. Bush. He also served in executive positions within the Department of the Treasury and the Department of State where for many years he served under a direct appointment of the President within the office of the Asst Undersecretary for Management. Nonetheless, as proud as he was of his work achievements, he was most proud of his family. Buddy is survived by his loving wife, Clara; children, Lynne (John Haskins) Dale City, Va, Mike (Mary Jane), Lancaster, SC, Dee Ann (Gus Ezcurra) Marin County, CA, David (Jill), Austin, TX and Michelle, Fredericksburg, VA. He is also survived by 15 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren, as well as his three sisters Thelma, Sheila and Shirley and was preceded in death by his parents, Ellis Respass and Thelma Clarke James. The family would like to extend a special thanks to the Hospice of Lancaster and The Piedmont and the Dantzler- Baker Funeral Home of Great Falls. Private services will eb held at a future date. The family requests that memorial contributions may be made in memory of Charles Respass to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
