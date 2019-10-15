

Charles J. Rice "Chuck"



Passed away at Sibley Hospital in Washington, DC on October 10, 2019 at the age of 80. Chuck earned a Library of Science degree at the Dominican House of Studies, Washington, DC, then worked briefly for the Library of Congress. In 1965, he became head librarian at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association. During his 30-year career at NRECA, Chuck set up and managed the Norris Memorial Library and worked on special library projects in Guatemala and El Salvador for NRECA International. He later became the librarian of the National Food Processors Association from which he retired in 2000. Chuck is survived by his cousins William and Edward Blest of Delaware. Services will be private.