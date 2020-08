Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles P. Robbins, Sr.

Died August 5,2020. He was born on March 12, 1937 in Pittsburgh, PA. He is survived by his loving family. Due to Covid concerns, services will be held at a later date. Arrangements handled by Heath Funeral Chapel, Lakeland, FL.



