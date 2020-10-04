CHARLES ROBEY

ROBEY CHARLES WALTER ROBEY From the village of Brookmont, Maryland in the suburbs of Washington, DC, came a remarkable man who was Charles Walter Robey "Charlie." Charlie passed away on September 29, 2020 due to complications of a stroke at the age of 88. He graduated from Bethesda-Chevy Chase High School and attended North Carolina State University. As a young boy, he fished along the shores of the Potomac river and explored the Palisades on both sides of the river. During one of these offshore moments, at the age of 17 years old, Charlie encountered a man who had become trapped on a rock due to the strong currents of the Great Falls. In an act of selfless courage, Charlie plunged into the dangerous undertow of the water. He jumped from rock to rock to get to the hysterical man and led him to the safety of the shores. Charlie Robey became a legend in his own time and was a celebrated town hero. An accomplished athlete in all sports amongst his peers, Charlie hit a game- winning home run at Griffith Stadium, bringing in two runs which won the national championship. These boyhood successes were treated with true humility, a virtue that continued until his death. Charlie was a gifted man with his hands and became a self-made expert mechanic with cars and boats. His love of the water led him to become an avid fisherman. His greatest joy was sailing his boat in the Chesapeake Bay with his beloved sons, having crab feasts and fish fries with his family and friends. Charlie served in the United States Army, stationed in "Occupied Germany." It was here that he met Frank Mudd, who introduced him to his sister and future wife, Mary Catherine Mudd. Charlie and Mary were married for 59 years and were inseparable. When their children arrived, Charlie would spend hours sterilizing bottles for his twin baby boy and girl, folding diapers, and rocking all of his children on his lap. For this reason, he became revered by his children. Charlie would surprise his children at Christmas and birthdays with astonishing gifts that delighted them to no end. He was a sterling treasured father, coaching his three sons in baseball, football, fishing, and boating. He was a strict father figure and gained great respect from his children, which continued until his death. Charlie was involved in Pinewood Derbies, making snowmen, baking cookies, and attending many violin and piano recitals for his daughter. As a son-in-law, he greatly admired his in-laws, accepting them as if they were his own parents and siblings. Charlie was a quiet, shy person. He decided to convert to Catholicism as a young man and was baptized without any instruction of the Catholic faith. He worked hard to understand all of its teachings, a tribute to the man he strived to become. Charlie worked for RCA for 20 years. He then became a Defense Contractor, eventually becoming the CEO for TPI. Charlie received his Last Rites and also was given the spiritual gift of Plenary Indulgence, with his family surrounding him. He is survived by four children, Charles Walter Robey, Jr., Mary Frances Robey-Little, Thomas Paul Robey, and Christian Samuel Robey; predeceased by Clifton Stanley Robey who passed at birth. He was a loving grandfather to Christopher Robey, Maria Robey, Cecilia Robey, Augustus Little, Alexandra Little, Caroline Little, Samuel Robey, Fletcher Robey, George Robey, Becket Robey, and Blaise Robey. He also has three great-grandchildren, Austin-Kate Bryda, Eleanor Robey, and one on the way. Charlie died tenderly in the arms of his family. His family will greatly miss the man "Charlie Robey" who was the greatest force of nature and strength, in a legacy that will continue forever. A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saint Timothy Catholic Church, in Chantilly Virginia. There will be a viewing on October 6, 2020 at Money and King Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m., in Vienna Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capitol Care Hospice in Manassas, Virginia. I love you, your children love you, and you will be immensely missed, my noble Charlie. May He Rest in Peace O Lord.A Mass of Christian Burial will take place on Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Saint Timothy Catholic Church, in Chantilly Virginia. There will be a viewing on October 6, 2020 at Money and King Funeral Home from 5 to 7 p.m., in Vienna Virginia. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Capitol Care Hospice in Manassas, Virginia. I love you, your children love you, and you will be immensely missed, my noble Charlie. May He Rest in Peace O Lord.



