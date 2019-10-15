CHARLES ROGERS, JR. (Age 54)
On Sunday, October 6, 2019. College sweetheart and beloved husband for 31 years of Judy Carolyn Rogers; father of Charles Chadwick Rogers "Chad" and Brielyn Marie Rogers; son of Josephine Echles and stepfather, Milton Echles; brother of Rose and Janice Rogers. Also survived by three grandchildren, many other relatives and friends. Visitation will be held Wednesday, October 16, 10 a.m. until time of funeral 11 a.m. at Holy Family Catholic Church, 2200 Callaway St., Hillcrest Heights, MD 20748. Interment at later date at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery, Cheltenham, MD. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the National Center for Children and Families, (www.nccf-cares.org/donate-now/
) in memory of Mr. Charles Rogers, Jr. Services by SLOCUM FUNERAL SERVICE, PA, 301-979-8818.