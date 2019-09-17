The Washington Post

CHARLES ROSS (1949 - 2019)
Charles L. Ross Jr. "Rocky"  
October 31, 1949 - September 10, 2019  

On September 10, 2019. Parents Charles L. Ross and Lillian E. Ross. Survived by Ruth K Gardner, Bonita G. Billups, Lawrence D. Billups Sr. Wendell P. Gardner Jr., Darlene Mathis-Gardner, Lawrence D. Billups Jr. Stacey Billups, Scott Christopher Billups, Lukas Billups, Kristina Billups and Jacob Billups. Services will be held on September 19, 2019 at 4606 16th St. NW. Washington, DC 20011, viewing 10 a.m. until time of funeral 11 a.m. Repass immediately following service.
Mr. Ross would like to give his love to all family. Friends and especially all of his students.

Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 17, 2019
