CHARLES ROSS

Nineteenth Street Baptist Chr
4606 16th St NW
Washington D.C., DC 20011
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Nineteenth Street Baptist Church
4606 - 16th Street NW
Washington, DC
Thursday, Sep. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Nineteenth Street Baptist Church
4606 - 16th Street NW
Washington, DC
Charles L. Ross, Jr., Ph.D., Educator  
October 31, 1949 - September 10, 2019  

Dr. Charles L. Ross, Jr. "Rock" of the District of Columbia, was born October 31, 1949 and passed away peacefully on September 10, 2019.
 
The family wishes to especially acknowledge Charles' love and devotion to his students during his more than 40 years as a teacher, counselor and administrator in the District of Columbia Public Schools. Charles was proudest of his long teaching career at Taft Jr. High School and Duvall, Fairmont Heights and Suitland High Schools.
 
Charles is preceded in death by his parents, Charles L. Ross, Sr. and Lillian E. Ross. He is survived by his aunt Ruth K. Gardner, first cousin The Honorable Wendell P. Gardner, Jr. and his wife Darlene Mathis-Gardner, and first cousin Bonita Gardner Billups and her husband Lawrence Billups; a great-niece Kristina Billups and great-nephew Larry Billups, his wife Stacy, and great-nephew Scott Billups. Extended family include Lucas and Jakob Billups, Tameka and Halston Mathis and other relatives, colleagues and lifelong friends.
 
Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, September 19 at Nineteenth Street Baptist Church, 4606 - 16th Street NW, Washington, DC 20011, Viewing at 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. Services at 11 a.m. (immediately following the viewing). A repast will immediately follow the Services.
Published in The Washington Post on Sept. 18, 2019
