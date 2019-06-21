Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES "Bud" ROWZEE. View Sign Service Information Resurrection Catholic Church 3315 Greencastle Rd Burtonsville, MD 20866 Memorial service 12:00 PM Church of the Resurrection 3315 Greencastle Road Burtonsville , MD View Map Send Flowers Notice

ROWZEE CHARLES ALFRED ROWZEE "Bud" Just four days after his 96th birthday, Charles Alfred ("Bud") Rowzee of Burtonsville, Maryland passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. Bud is survived by his beloved wife of 76 years, Doris Theresa (Chicca) Rowzee, daughters, Jeanne Marie Rowzee and Joanne Patricia Rowzee, granddaughter, Casey Jo Rowzee and grandson, Kyler Charles Rowzee. He was predeceased by his father, Charles Curtis Rowzee, his mother, Florentine (Albert) Rowzee, his brother, Richard Rowzee, and sisters, Katherine (Rowzee) Kaufmann, Helen (Rowzee) Hambleton and Elizabeth ("Betty") (Rowzee) Keller. He is also survived by 38 nieces and nephews. Bud was born on May 2, 1923 in Washington, DC. He graduated from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, DC in 1941, married Doris Chicca in 1943, and with the outbreak of World War II joined the United States



ROWZEE CHARLES ALFRED ROWZEE "Bud" Just four days after his 96th birthday, Charles Alfred ("Bud") Rowzee of Burtonsville, Maryland passed away peacefully on May 6, 2019 surrounded by his family. Bud is survived by his beloved wife of 76 years, Doris Theresa (Chicca) Rowzee, daughters, Jeanne Marie Rowzee and Joanne Patricia Rowzee, granddaughter, Casey Jo Rowzee and grandson, Kyler Charles Rowzee. He was predeceased by his father, Charles Curtis Rowzee, his mother, Florentine (Albert) Rowzee, his brother, Richard Rowzee, and sisters, Katherine (Rowzee) Kaufmann, Helen (Rowzee) Hambleton and Elizabeth ("Betty") (Rowzee) Keller. He is also survived by 38 nieces and nephews. Bud was born on May 2, 1923 in Washington, DC. He graduated from Gonzaga College High School in Washington, DC in 1941, married Doris Chicca in 1943, and with the outbreak of World War II joined the United States Army Air Corps (later the United States Air Force ). He trained in the Pilot, Navigator and Bombardier Program at various training facilities stateside, attaining the rank of Corporal in a very short time. At the end of the war, Bud enrolled at Catholic University in Washington, DC on the GI Bill. He graduated from Catholic University with a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering in 1949, and began his long career at the Naval Ordnance Laboratory (later the Naval Surface Weapons Center) ("the Center") in White Oak, Maryland. In 1954 Bud and Doris built their dream home on Greencastle Road in Burtonsville, Maryland, which is the family home still today. As a civilian working in the Department of the Navy, Bud was a recognized leader in the mine development program at the Center for years. He was awarded the Management Improvement Certificate by the President of the United States, and was recognized by the Department of the Navy with their highest award for Superior Civilian Service. He was renown for his technical expertise in developing innovative mine mechanisms, often by recycling spare parts into new uses that no one else had envisioned. He holds numerous patents awarded for the Mk 20 and Mk 37 Firing Mechanisms, and the Mk 39 and 49 Control Boxes. Amazingly, numerous devices that he envisioned and created are still being utilized in the Navy's Fleet today. The History Channel and several publications have credited Bud's groundbreaking devices to mine Haiphong Harbor as deterrents that brought about the release of many American Vietnam War POWs. Bud retired from the Navy in 1980 and worked as a consultant for defense contracts Aerojet General, Burroughs and Westinghouse for many years thereafter. He absolutely loved what he did. Bud coached his daughters and others on numerous St. John the Baptist basketball and softball teams, as well as Academy of the Holy Cross softball teams. His greatest love was his family, and he also played a vital role in the development of two Catholic parishes, St. John the Baptist in Silver Spring, Maryland and the Church of the Resurrection in Burtonsville, Maryland. Bud was known for always smiling and whistling. He will be greatly missed, but we know that he is watching over us as he smiles and whistles for the angels. There will be a memorial service and celebration of his remarkable life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12 noon at the Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, Maryland, followed by a reception in the Amadeo Room at the church. Everyone who knew and loved Bud is welcome to join us to remember this remarkable man.There will be a memorial service and celebration of his remarkable life on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 12 noon at the Church of the Resurrection, 3315 Greencastle Road, Burtonsville, Maryland, followed by a reception in the Amadeo Room at the church. Everyone who knew and loved Bud is welcome to join us to remember this remarkable man. Published in The Washington Post on June 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Army U.S. Air Force Return to Today's Death Notices for The Washington Post Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close