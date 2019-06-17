CHARLES S. BROWN (Age 87)
On Friday, June 14, 2019, of Huntingtown, MD. Loving husband of the late Joan B. McConville Brown. Beloved father of three daughters, Theresa (Timmy) Ballenger, Cynthia (Gary) Tremper, and Kathleen (Fran) Cannon. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and two sisters. Preceded in death by his parents, Charles S. and Julia Ruffing Brown and son-in-law, Timothy Ballenger. Family and friends may call at Gasch's Funeral Home, P.A., 4739 Baltimore Avenue, Hyattsville, MD on Tuesday, June 18, 2019 from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. A second viewing will be held at St. Ambrose Catholic Church, 3107 63rd Avenue, Cheverly, MD on Wednesday, June 19 from 10 a.m. until time of service at 11 a.m. Burial following at Ft. Lincoln Cemetery, Brentwood, MD.