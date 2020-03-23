

Charles Edward Samarra



On Tuesday, March 17, 2020, of Marbury, MD, following complications from surgery. He was 74. He is survived by his beloved wife, Mary, their son, and a brother. Charlie was born in 1945 in Natrona Heights, PA. He met the love of his life, Mary, while both were in college. They married at age 19 and moved to Washington, DC in 1967. There Charlie pursued his life-long passion to become a police officer. He joined the Washington, D.C. Metropolitan Police Department in 1967. Starting as a foot patrolman, Charlie rose through the ranks to become Assistant Chief of Police in charge of the Investigations Bureau. During his career he held some of the most prestigious jobs in the department including Internal Affairs, Homicide Branch, Planning and Development, Special Operations, and the Investigations Bureau. He retired from D.C. in 1990 to become Chief of Police in Alexandria, VA., a position he held for 16 years before his retirement in 2006.

While in Alexandria, Chief Samarra was regarded as a visionary and progressive leader, a Cop's Cop, and a widely respected public safety leader locally and nationally. His innovative approaches to 21st century technology, training, diversity in hiring and promotions, professional development, crime reduction strategies, community engagement and fiscal accountability are hallmarks of the department's achievements during his tenure as Chief.

Viewing and services will be held privately due to social-distancing protocols suggested by the CDC and local health authorities. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a later date.