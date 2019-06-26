The Washington Post

CHARLES SANDERS

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES SANDERS.
Service Information
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
The New Macedonia Baptist Church
4115 Alabama Ave., SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Send Flowers
Service
Friday, Jun. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
The New Macedonia Baptist Church
4115 Alabama Ave., SE
Washington, DC
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
1:45 PM
Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery
Notice
Send Flowers

 
 

CHARLES C. SANDERS (Age 87)  

Charles C. Sanders, transitioned from this world on Friday, June 21, 2019, he leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife, Catherine Sanders; sons; Charles Sanders, Jr, and Wesley Sanders; grandchildren, Maria and Antonio Sanders. Services Friday, 28, at The New Macedonia Baptist Church, 4115 Alabama Ave., SE, Washington, DC. Visitation 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Services at 11 a.m. Interment Wednesday, July 3, at 1:45 p.m., at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors.
Published in The Washington Post on June 26, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.