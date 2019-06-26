CHARLES C. SANDERS (Age 87)
Charles C. Sanders, transitioned from this world on Friday, June 21, 2019, he leaves to cherish his precious memories his wife, Catherine Sanders; sons; Charles Sanders, Jr, and Wesley Sanders; grandchildren, Maria and Antonio Sanders. Services Friday, 28, at The New Macedonia Baptist Church, 4115 Alabama Ave., SE, Washington, DC. Visitation 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Services at 11 a.m. Interment Wednesday, July 3, at 1:45 p.m., at Cheltenham Veterans Cemetery with Military Honors.