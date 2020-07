Or Copy this URL to Share

Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family

Share CHARLES's life story with friends and family



CHARLES R. SAVAGE-EL

On Thursday, July 2, 2020, Charles R. Savage-El, age 70, peacefully transitioned home after a courageous battle with cancer. A farewell viewing will be held at the United House of Prayer for All People, 601 M Street, NW, Washington, DC 20001 on Friday, July 10, 2020, at 10 to 11 a.m. "Mask" are required.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store