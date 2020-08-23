SCHAEFFER Charles P. Schaeffer March 20, 1926 - April 5, 2020 Charles P. Schaeffer passed away peacefully of natural causes at age 94 on April 5, 2020. Born March 20, 1926 in Cumberland, MD, he was the second of three children of Dorothy Mosser Schaeffer and Charles Schaeffer. He attended Allegheny High School, where "Schaeffs" made close friendships that would last for the rest of his life. Charlie enlisted in the Navy in December, 1943 at the age of 17. He served as an electrician on the light cruiser, USS Phoenix. The Phoenix was involved in six major Pacifc battles, including the Leyte Gulf battle "The Crossing of the T" which led to the liberation of the Philippines. Following the war, Charlie enrolled at the University of Maryland where he studied English and served as editor of the university's magazine, The Old Line. In a lucky twist of fate, another young English major, Eliza Ann Riggins, joined the magazine staff and became Charlie's life-long true love. They were married on June 16, 1951 in Laurel, Maryland. Storytelling was in Charlie's DNA. His early life in the mountains of western Maryland was the source of many hilarious tales, often featuring the misadventures of his Cumberland pals. He turned his passion for the narrative into a career as a journalist. Early on, he worked as a reporter for the United Press, The Baltimore Sun and The Washington Star, and published freelance satire pieces in a variety of magazines including Esquire, Harpers, and Saturday Review. As time went by, his interest in science and health issues became the focus of his work. Charlie's investigative pieces on the health risks and the politics of air pollution were published as early as 1959. Several years later, his reporting on heart disease was honored with the Howard W. Blakeslee Award for science journalism. In 1966, Charlie took a position with Changing Times Magazine (later Kiplinger's Personal Finance Magazine). His ability to transform complex information into clear and understandable guidance for readers led to a long and successful career with Kiplinger, where he rose to the position of Executive Editor. "He was funny, he was kind and he was a hell of a writer no matter what the assignment" says former magazine editor Ted Miller. "No description of Charlie Schaeffer would be complete without noting that he maintained the messiest desk in North America," Miller said. "He was proud of it, and we were proud to know him." Charlie and Liza raised three children, Sally, Clay and Jennie, and dedication to their well- being was always the top priority. Both parents did everything possible to give their children rich and meaningful lives, while emulating how to become caring and productive members of the community. A loving and devoted father, one of Charlie's favorite pastimes was the bedtime reading ritual. To the delight of his children (and grandchildren), his narrations, featuring character impersonations from Scrooge to Oz, vividly brought classic tales to life. In 1989, Charlie retired from Kiplinger, but never stopped writing. Murder mystery short stories, humor columns and children's stories - often starring his grandchildren - kept him busy and engaged. As did his passion for collecting wine, which Charlie found great joy in sharing generously. Traveling with good friends and family was a favorite pastime. Some of his happiest days were spent on Oak Island, NC where family members returned each summer to play in the surf, hunt for shells, and enjoy crab feasts and sunset cocktails on the deck. After a full life in the Washington, DC area, Charlie and Liza relocated to a retirement community near Chapel Hill, NC. As Liza's heath declined in recent years, Charlie was a devoted caregiver and tireless advocate - he was by her side everyday. Charlie will always be remembered for his gentle nature, compassion, unyielding principles to fight for what is right, his quick, dry wit and curious mind, and above all, how he taught us by example, the meaning of true love. Charlie is survived by his wife, Eliza; his three children, Sally Canepa, Clay Schaeffer and Jennie Bartell and their spouses Cliff, Debbie, and Dan; eight grandchildren; and his sister Jeanne Rowland. A memorial service and burial at Arlington National Cemetery will take place at a future date. Those wishing to honor Charlie's memory and support excellence in journalism may make a gift in his name to the National Press Club Journalism Institute (pressclubinstitute.org
)