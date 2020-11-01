1/
CHARLES SCHOENEMAN
CHARLES WILSON SCHOENEMAN  
Charles Wilson Schoeneman passed away peacefully on October 24, 2020 at age 89 in Richmond, VA. Charles was born in Washington, DC to Charles and Anna (nee Wilson) Schoeneman and attended St. Alban's School, where he sang in the National Cathedral Choir. He went on to attend Bowdoin College and Harvard Law School before returning to the Washington, DC area. Charles practiced law for many years before retiring to Newport, RI and later, Richmond, VA. He is survived by his three children, Charlotte Schoeneman, George (Michelle) Schoeneman, and Andrew (Cynthia Henebry) Schoeneman, as well as his five grandchildren. A service will be held at a later date. Memorial donations in Charles's name may be made to the National Cathedral Choir.

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 1, 2020.
