

CHARLES H. SCOTT (Age 87)

Col. USA (Ret.)



Of Lakeland, FL and Chambersburg, PA, passed away on Monday, July 1, 2019, at Chambers Point Nursing Home. Born June 15, 1932, in New York, NY, he was the son of the late Frank C. and Helen Bohland Scott.

Surviving is his beloved wife of 44 years, Joyce Campbell Scott, whom he married on July 5, 1975; two sons, Hugh Bradford Scott (LCDR. USN, Ret.) of Montgomery Village, MD and Bruce Johnson Scott, (LTC, US Army, Ret.); step-son, Curtis Ray Imes of St. Thomas, PA; seven grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019, at 10 a.m. at the Chapel at Menno Haven, 2011 Scotland Ave., Chambersburg, PA 17201, where Chaplain Art Page will officiate. Inurnment with full military honors and a chapel service at the Old Post Chapel will be held at a later date at Arlington National Cemetery, Arlington, VA. Arrangements are entrusted to the Thomas L. Geisel Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Chambersburg, PA. In lieu of flowers, Colonel Scott requests that memorial contributions be made to the Lakeland Volunteers in Medicine, 1021 Lakeland Hills Blvd, Lakeland, FL 33805 or to Florida Southern College, Advancement Office, 111 Lake Hollingsworth Drive, Lakeland, FL 33801. Online condolences may be offered on his Book of Memories page at