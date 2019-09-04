

Charles Z. Serpan Jr.

(Age 84)



Passed away suddenly on July 2, 2019. Charles was predeceased by his wife Mary (Polly) Serpan. He is survived by his daughter Wendy (Steven) Soroka; son David (Felicia) Serpan; and two granddaughters, Lauren and Lilly.

A graduate of Ohio University and the University of Maryland, Charles worked at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission for most of his career. The highlight was his appointment to the position of Nuclear Safety Attache to the U.S. Mission in Vienna, Austria.

Charles was an avid world traveler, passionate singer and skilled baker among other talents.

A celebration of life will be held on Saturday September 7 at 1:30 p.m. at Christ Episcopal Church, 4001 Franklin Street, Kensington, MD 20895.

Memorial contribution may be made to the National Philharmonic Orchestra, or Christ Episcopal Church in Kensington.