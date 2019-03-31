Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES SHARN.



Dr. CHARLES FRANK SHARN

"Chuck" (age 88)



On Monday, March 25, 2019, of McLean, VA.

Beloved husband of Signe Sharn for 55 years. Devoted father of Stephanie Randall and Gary Sharn. Grandfather to Carrick Randall, Kyla Randall, Sophia Sharn and Sierra Sharn. Father in law to Christy Sharn and Lorin Randall.

Born September 22, 1930 in St. Louis, MO, he was resident of McLean for 46 years. After graduating from East St. Louis High, where he excelled in football and track, Chuck graduated from Washington University in 1952 with a Chemistry degree. Ultimately, Chuck earned a doctorate degree in Chemical Engineering from the University of Maryland.

Dr. Sharn served for several years in the US Army during and after the Korean Conflict . From 1960 to 1986, he worked for several local Navy research and development laboratories with increasing management responsibilities. In 1986, he became Associate Deputy for the Strategic Missile Defense Initiative Organization, also known as "Star Wars". He remained there until retirement in 1994.

The family will receive guests Thursday, April 4 at St. Luke Catholic Church 7001 Georgetown Pike, McLean, VA from 10:30 a.m. to 11 a.m. followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations in Chuck's name can be made to the or the SPCA of Northern VA. Online condolences and fond memories may be offered at: