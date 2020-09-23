

Charles Edward Shultz "Jack" (Age 93)

Of Locust Grove, VA, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 17, 2020, in his home. He was born on October 7, 1926, in Uniontown, PA, the son of the late Jack C. and Rebecca (Younkin) Shultz, brother of Shirley R. White Coughanour, the late Robert T. Shultz, and the late Roger R. Shultz. Jack is survived by his beloved wife of 73 years, Faith J. (Stetson) Shultz. He was a loving father to six children, Jacqueline A. Strothoff, Barbara L. Moore, David C. Shultz, the late Roger T. Shultz, Beckie L. Gander, and Joann Hartman. He was grandfather to 15 grandchildren and great-grandfather to nine great- grandchildren. He was a U.S. Navy veteran and retired as a Structural Engineer from Fairfax County Virginia. He was an avid sports fan and played softball until he was 80 years old. Jack was a manager of one of the original nine Fairfax County Softball Leagues and was inducted into the Senior Softball Hall of Fame. Jack was dearly loved by his family and his presence will be deeply missed.



