CHARLES A. SIMMONS "Pete"
Of Upper Marlboro, MD peacefully transitioned on June 17, 2020. Viewing on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Family and friends will honor his life on June 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2020 St. Joseph Dr., Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.jbjfh.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 23, 2020.