CHARLES "Pete" SIMMONS
CHARLES A. SIMMONS "Pete"  
Of Upper Marlboro, MD peacefully transitioned on June 17, 2020. Viewing on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. at J.B. JENKINS FUNERAL HOME, 7474 Landover Rd., Hyattsville, MD. Family and friends will honor his life on June 24, 2020 at 11 a.m. for a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 2020 St. Joseph Dr., Upper Marlboro, MD. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. www.jbjfh.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 23, 2020.
