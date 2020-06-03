CHARLES SIMPKINS JR.
CHARLES SIMPKINS, JR.  
On Thursday, May 14, 2020, Charles Simpkins Jr. transitioned from labor to reward. He joins the love of his life, his wife, Delores Lorraine Simpkins and his daughter Janie Delores Simpkins in eternal and peaceful rest. He is survived by his daughters, Charlene (Ronald) and Joy; grandchildren, Charles and Ron; great grandchildren; and a host of other relatives and friends.Visitation will be held at J.B. Jenkins Funeral Home, 7474 Landover Road, Hyattsville, MD 20785 on Friday, June 5 from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m.

Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
5
Visitation
09:30 - 10:30 AM
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
Funeral services provided by
J.B. Jenkins - 7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville
(Joseph B. Jenkins, III)
7474 Landover Road - Hyattsville, MD 20785
(301) 322-2300
