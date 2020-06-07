SIMPKINSON CHARLES H. SIMPKINSON, PhD Charles Hoffman Simpkinson, PhD, an avid sailor, an accomplished pianist, a collector of art, a skilled billiard player, the founder of two organizations, an author and a former practicing psychotherapist, died on April 13, 2020 in Silver Spring, MD, at the age of 85. Chuck received a Bachelor of Arts degree in Political Science from Williams College and a doctorate in Clinical Psychology from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville. Throughout Chuck's life, he saw the importance of creating systems to connect people professionally and spiritually. He planted the seeds of connection wherever he went and at one time in his career he was given the nickname "Johnny Appleseed," for identifying these systemic needs and addressing them time and again. Most notably, he founded two organizations serving not just psychologists but also pastoral ministers, social workers, psychologists and psychiatrists. This was quite a radical concept for the day. The first organization, Psychotherapy Networker, is still going strong after 40 years without competition. The second organization, Common Boundary, thrived for over 10 years. He also loved identifying opportunities to bring people together in his personal life. He annually hosted a Super Bowl party as well as a Groundhog Day celebration. He formed two men's groups and brought people together through his gorgeous piano playing. He loved people and loved to see them interacting. Having fun was a major goal in Chuck's life and he did it well. Chuck and his former wife Anne coauthored two books in the 1990s on psychotherapy and spirituality. Chuck treated patients for over 40 years during his career as a psychotherapist. He was the first therapist in Maryland who utilized a toy lion in the treatment of children and was one of the early practitioners of Eye Movement Desensitization and Reprocessing therapy in the Capital region. In 2013, Chuck moved to a continuing care retirement facility, Riderwood Village. In 2014, he met Margaret (Maggie) Kinnaman, who would become his second wife in 2016. Over their years together, Chuck and Maggie enjoyed seeking sanctuary by taking in the hypnotic surf at Bethany Beach and visiting art galleries and museums and symphonies. Even their wedding ceremony was an example of Chuck's focus on connection and collaboration: Over half of the attendees were assigned roles within the wedding ceremony. Chuck is survived by his second wife, Margaret Kinnaman, his brother, John Simpkinson, of Cincinnati, Ohio; his sister, Carol Anslow, of Newport Beach, California; and a host of other family and friends. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a date yet to be determined. Donations can be made on his behalf to the Psychotherapy Networker, 5135 MacArthur Blvd, NW, Washington, DC 20016, Attn: Rich Simon. Chuck is survived by his second wife, Margaret Kinnaman, his brother, John Simpkinson, of Cincinnati, Ohio; his sister, Carol Anslow, of Newport Beach, California; and a host of other family and friends. A Memorial Service will be scheduled at a date yet to be determined. Donations can be made on his behalf to the Psychotherapy Networker, 5135 MacArthur Blvd, NW, Washington, DC 20016, Attn: Rich Simon.



