

CHARLES EDWARD SLITER



Passed away at his home on February 11, 2020, Age 70. Charlie was born on August 25, 1949 in Detroit, MI and grew up in Bellevue, OH. He graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1971 and Georgetown University Law Center in 1974. Charlie and his wife Debbie moved to Northern Virginia in 1977 and raised their two children in Fairfax, VA. He is survived by his wife Debbie Walker Sliter; sons Patrick C. Sliter and Edward C. Sliter; sisters Jeanne S. Koenig, Joanne S. Dolch and Kathleen M. Sliter; grandchildren Kaitlyn R. Sliter, Declan H. Sliter and Emma C. Sliter. Family and friends are invited to the viewing on Sunday February 16 at Money & King, Vienna, VA from 3 to 5 p.m. and to celebrate his life on Monday February 17 at St. Leo Catholic Church, Fairfax, VA at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to National Brain Tumor Society designated to Defeat GBM (Glioblastoma multiforme).