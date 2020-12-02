SMITH Charles Carrol Smith 1944-2020 Charles Carrol Smith, former Illinois Deputy Secretary of State, passed away peacefully on November 27, 2020 after a year-long illness. Charles was a life-long Democrat and dedicated public servant. He began his work in the political arena in Illinois in 1974 working for Illinois State Treasurer Alan Dixon (D-IL). When Dixon was elected Secretary of State in 1976, Charles was appointed Deputy Secretary of State and in 1980 when Dixon was elected U. S. Senator, he asked Charles to join him to be a key member of his staff. Charles served as the legislative director and Senior National Security Advisor to United States Senators Dixon (1982 to 1993) and Senator Wendell Ford (D-KY) (1993 to 1995 &1996 to 1999). He was directly responsible for advising both Senators on national security and foreign relations, and provided the day-to-day direction and oversight of the Senators' professional legislative staff. Charles' legislative accomplishments included key advisory roles in the passage of the Small Business and Federal Procurement Competition Enhancement Act of 1984; Competition in Contracting Act amendments to the 1985 Defense Authorization Act; the Defense Industrial Base Preservation Act of 1988; and the establishment of the Defense Base Closure and Realignment Commission in 1990. Charles served as the Executive Director and Special Assistant to the Chairman of the 1995 Defense Base Closure and Realignment Commission (Commission). As the Executive Director, he integrated the goals of the Commission Chairman with the seven other presidential appointed commissioners and other commissioner to help achieve bipartisan agreement on the base closure and realignment plan produced by the Commission. After Charles left public service in 1999, he went into private practice as a lobbyist representing firms and state and local governments pursuing defense appropriations, and did this work into 2020. Charles began his professional career in the military service, joining the Army and serving as a lieutenant in Army Intelligence in Vietnam during the Tet Offensive of 1968. Upon his return stateside, he worked in the Army Intelligence Office in his home town of Chicago. Personally, Charles loved golf and getting together with his many friends and associates. He was a member of the Army Navy Country Club (ANCC). And, for more than twenty-five years, he hosted an annual Christmas party at the ANCC, attended by scores of folks from both sides of the aisle. Through the years, invitees flew back from around the country to participate in one of D.C.'s best holiday events. Charles also frequently gathered with his Democratic and Republican buddies at the Monocle Restaurant on Capitol Hill. He belonged to the 116 Club where he would go almost daily for lunch with friends, clients and family. Charles was known as a people person even though he occasionally had a strong opinion to share with those who disagreed with him. He was also living proof that you can take the boy out of Illinois, but you can't take Illinois out of the boy. He was a Chicago Bear and Chicago Cub fan, owing them his unquestioning loyalty. Even though they are not from Illinois, Charles was also a devoted Notre Dame Fighting Irish fan. Charles went to grade school at Hardy prep, part of the Sacred Heart network, and regularly returned to Chicago for reunions with his buddies from there. He received his high school degree from Marmion Academy. He received his BA in political science from Loyola University in Chicago and his Master's in Business and Public Administration from the University of Illinois in Springfield. Charles is survived by his wife, Patti Turner, whom he married in 2004, and his sisters Sheila Smith and Cathy Wilson. He was predeceased by his father Charles Carrol Smith and mother Anna May Smith. Charles' favorite singer was Frank Sinatra. His favorite Sinatra song was "I Did It My Way", and there was no question that he lived by that mantra. He was truly one of a kind and was an incredibly kind person. All who knew him and many who didn't are better off because of who he was. Contributions in his name can be made to: Vietnam Veterans of America at https://vva.org/donate
; Anna May Smith and Charles C. Smith Scholarship at the University of Illinois-Springfield at www.uis.edu/advancement/howtogive/choose/uisfund/scholarshipsbycriteria/women/
#anna or Our American Voice at www.ouramericanvoice.org
. A memorial service will be held on a date and at a location to be announced at a later time. For updates, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-va/charles-smith-9921702
. A memorial service will be held on a date and at a location to be announced at a later time. For updates, please visit https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/arlington-va/charles-smith-9921702
.