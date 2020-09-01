CHARLES STEIN
Holocaust survivor, on Friday, August 28, 2020 of Springfield, VA. Loving husband of the late Barbara Kinne Stein; father of Jeffrey E. (Michelle), James M. (Karen) and David R.(Loren) Stein; grandfather of Aaron, Michelle (Jay Davis), Joshua, Rachel, Kathryn, Kaila and Emily; great-grandfather of Micah Davis. A private graveside family service will be held on Tuesday, September 1 at King David Memorial Gardens, Falls Church, VA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his memory to United States Holocaust Memorial Museum at ushmm.org
or USHMM, 100 Raoul Wallenberg Place, SW, Washington, DC 20024.