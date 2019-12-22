The Washington Post

CHARLES STRAUSS (1942 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES STRAUSS.
Service Information
St Paul's Episcopal Church
228 S Pitt St
Alexandria, VA 22314
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Episcopal Church
228 S. Pitt St.
Alexandria, VA
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Charles Taylor Strauss  
(Age 77)  

Passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 after a long and gallant battle with cancer. He was born June 17, 1942 in Houston Texas. Charlie graduated from Groveton High School in Alexandria, Virginia, and went on to earn a degree from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. He had a distinguished career with RCA-Unisys which began at the inception of the computer age. Charlie lived life with passion, particularly for sailing, travel, family, friends and good food. He also enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. He was the consummate gentleman, generous, loving and kind. We will miss him dearly
He is survived by his wife, Lynne Strauss; his daughters from a previous marriage, Susan Strauss; Lee Strauss; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Allison Strauss.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 228 S. Pitt St., Alexandria, Va. 22314. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .

Published in The Washington Post on Dec. 22, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Donations
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.