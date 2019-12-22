

Charles Taylor Strauss

(Age 77)



Passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 after a long and gallant battle with cancer. He was born June 17, 1942 in Houston Texas. Charlie graduated from Groveton High School in Alexandria, Virginia, and went on to earn a degree from the School of Foreign Service at Georgetown University. He had a distinguished career with RCA-Unisys which began at the inception of the computer age. Charlie lived life with passion, particularly for sailing, travel, family, friends and good food. He also enjoyed reading and crossword puzzles. He was the consummate gentleman, generous, loving and kind. We will miss him dearly

He is survived by his wife, Lynne Strauss; his daughters from a previous marriage, Susan Strauss; Lee Strauss; 12 grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Allison Strauss.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, January 11, 2020, 11 a.m. at St. Paul's Episcopal Church, 228 S. Pitt St., Alexandria, Va. 22314. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the .