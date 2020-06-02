charles william sullivan
Charles William Sullivan of Highland, MD passed away at the age of 79 on May 28, 2020 in Silver Spring, MD. Charlie was born on December 3, 1940 in Washington, DC. He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Evelyn Sullivan. Many loved Charlie and will miss him dearly. These include his wife of 56 years, Carole Sullivan; his daughters Terry Sullivan, Tracy Sharma (Raj Sharma) and Carrie Sullivan (John Jirout); his grandchildren Maya, Ben, and Karina Sharma, Sean and Molly Gray, and Anna and Sadie Jirout; his sibling's Janice Nace, Wayne Sullivan (Ann Sullivan) Nancy Sullivan, and Donna Bennett (Gary Bennett); as well as many nieces and nephews. Charlie grew up in Bladensburg, MD and attended the University of MD and the University of Baltimore Law School. He served in Vietnam as a first lieutenant. He worked at the National Security Agency for 35 years and raised his family in Calverton, MD. Charlie had a great love of antiques, cards, and animals, especially dogs. He was his happiest in his backyard with his golden retrievers by his side. A memorial service will be held at Arlington National cemetery later in the year.In lieu of flowers, donations in Charlie's memory may be made to Canine Humane Network of Highland:https://www.aplos.com/aws/give/CanineHumaneNetwork/general
Published in The Washington Post on Jun. 2, 2020.