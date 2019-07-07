

CHARLES GLEN SWEETING



On Monday, July 1, 2019, Charles "Glen" Sweeting, of Clinton, MD and Deltona, FL. Beloved husband of 68 years to Alice Joyce Sweeting; loving father of Linda Sweeting (Thomas Campbell) and Thomas Sweeting. Glen was a noted military and aviation history author, retired Air Force Master Sargent and retired curator at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.

Family will receive friends at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of prayer service at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.