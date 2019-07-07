The Washington Post

CHARLES SWEEITNG

Service Information
Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home
11800 NEW HAMPSHIRE AVE
Silver Spring, MD
20904
(301)-622-2290
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Notice
CHARLES GLEN SWEETING  

On Monday, July 1, 2019, Charles "Glen" Sweeting, of Clinton, MD and Deltona, FL. Beloved husband of 68 years to Alice Joyce Sweeting; loving father of Linda Sweeting (Thomas Campbell) and Thomas Sweeting. Glen was a noted military and aviation history author, retired Air Force Master Sargent and retired curator at the Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum.
 
Family will receive friends at the Hines-Rinaldi Funeral Home, 11800 New Hampshire Ave., Silver Spring, MD on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 11 a.m. until time of prayer service at 1 p.m. Interment will be at Arlington National Cemetery at a later date.

Published in The Washington Post on July 7, 2019
