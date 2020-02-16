The Washington Post

CHARLES SWISHER (1945 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for CHARLES SWISHER.
Service Information
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA
22315
(703)-971-7400
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020
11:00 AM
Jefferson Funeral Chapel
5755 Castlewellan Dr.
Alexandria, VA 22315
View Map
Notice
Send Flowers

 

Charles Calvin Swisher  

Of Alexandria, VA passed away on February 13, 2020. Born in Pennsylvania, PA, he was the son of the late Charles J. and Janet V. (Foster) Swisher. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; sons Chris and David; stepson Erich Long; grandchildren Nikolette, Anna, Greyson, Eliza, Gracie, Will, Asher, Griffin, and Killian. He will truly be missed by a host of relatives and friends. Family and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m., where a service will be held at the following morning at 11 a.m. Interment will be private. Please view and sign the family guestbook at
Published in The Washington Post on Feb. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.