

Charles Calvin Swisher



Of Alexandria, VA passed away on February 13, 2020. Born in Pennsylvania, PA, he was the son of the late Charles J. and Janet V. (Foster) Swisher. He is survived by his loving wife, Brenda; sons Chris and David; stepson Erich Long; grandchildren Nikolette, Anna, Greyson, Eliza, Gracie, Will, Asher, Griffin, and Killian. He will truly be missed by a host of relatives and friends. Family and friends may call at Jefferson Funeral Chapel, 5755 Castlewellan Drive, Alexandria, VA on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 from 4 to 8 p.m., where a service will be held at the following morning at 11 a.m. Interment will be private.