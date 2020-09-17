CHARLES TESCONI

CHARLES A. TESCONI
Charles A. Tesconi of Washington, DC, 82, died September 11, 2020 of lung disease and sepsis. He was a scholar, educator, university administrator, voracious reader, and woodworker. He was beloved husband of Janice Wright; proud father of Marc (deceased), Carla, Lia and Ali, and loved and loving stepdad to Devon and Chandra. Their spouses Denea, Jim, Colin, Carlos, and Dave join us all in cherishing his memory. His grandchildren Shane, Erica (and husband Evan), Sarah (and husband Rob), Caitlin,, David and Nicholas, and great grandchildren Robby, Thomas and Anthony are all nurtured by loving and laughter-filled stories of Papa T. Services will be held at a future date when gathering becomes safe.Charlie's life commitment was to ensuring equal educational opportunity for society's forgotten. To honor this passion, the family asks that contributions in his honor be made to The Education Trust, (edtrust.org
).