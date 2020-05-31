CHARLES JOSPEH TESTA
On Wednesday, May 27, 2020 of Potomac, MD. Born August 24, 1942 in Phillipsburg, NJ to the late Joseph and Frances (nee Azzonlina) Testa. Beloved husband of the late Terry Jo Testa; devoted father of Christopher (wife, Claire); cherished brother of the late Marie Paini; brother-in-law of Frank Paini.Private service and interment at Parklawn Memorial Park in Rockville, MD. Memorial contributions may be made to The Salvation Army National Capital Area (www.salvationarmynca.org) or to Suburban Hospital Foundation (www.hopkinsmedicine.org/suburban_hospital/ways_to_give/). For full obituary and to view and sign the family guest book at: www.PumphreyFuneralHome.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on May 31, 2020.