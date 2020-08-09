Charles Tomlin

Charles W. Tomlin "cHARLIE"
Charles William Tomlin "Charlie," 78, of Springfield, VA passed peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He is survived by his brother, James Christopher Allen Tomlin; sister-in-law, Sally Donaldson Tomlin; nieces and nephew, Kelly Tomlin Stuck, Mary Anne Tomlin Hodges, Amy Tomlin Paner, and John Randolph Tomlin, Jr. and; his grand nieces and nephews, Sydney Elizabeth Tomlin Paner, Allison Marie Paner, Sean Alexander Stuck, Brendan Christopher Stuck, Benjamin Tomlin Paner, Meredith Ann Stuck, Evelyn Agnes Andrews, and Randolph Jacob Tomlin. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Carl William Tomlin and Virginia Jones Tomlin; and his brother, John Randolph Tomlin. After graduating from East Carolina University, Charlie taught distributive education at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, VA. Later, he earned a Master's Degree in Science and Education from Virginia Tech. Upon retirement, Charlie remained an active part of the retired teachers community and was involved in DECA. Charlie's hobbies included working on nearly everything - from electronics and woodworking to rebuilding cars and motorcycles. He also enjoyed much time on his boat the "Polly Beall" at his second home in Colonial Beach, VA. He will be remembered as an avid educator and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A future, private service is planned in Colonial Beach, VA. Donations can be made in his name to the National Kidney Foundation
.