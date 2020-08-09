1/
Charles Tomlin
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Charles W. Tomlin "cHARLIE"  
Charles William Tomlin "Charlie," 78, of Springfield, VA passed peacefully on Sunday, July 26, 2020. He is survived by his brother, James Christopher Allen Tomlin; sister-in-law, Sally Donaldson Tomlin; nieces and nephew, Kelly Tomlin Stuck, Mary Anne Tomlin Hodges, Amy Tomlin Paner, and John Randolph Tomlin, Jr. and; his grand nieces and nephews, Sydney Elizabeth Tomlin Paner, Allison Marie Paner, Sean Alexander Stuck, Brendan Christopher Stuck, Benjamin Tomlin Paner, Meredith Ann Stuck, Evelyn Agnes Andrews, and Randolph Jacob Tomlin. Charles was preceded in death by his parents, Carl William Tomlin and Virginia Jones Tomlin; and his brother, John Randolph Tomlin. After graduating from East Carolina University, Charlie taught distributive education at T.C. Williams High School in Alexandria, VA. Later, he earned a Master's Degree in Science and Education from Virginia Tech. Upon retirement, Charlie remained an active part of the retired teachers community and was involved in DECA. Charlie's hobbies included working on nearly everything - from electronics and woodworking to rebuilding cars and motorcycles. He also enjoyed much time on his boat the "Polly Beall" at his second home in Colonial Beach, VA. He will be remembered as an avid educator and will be greatly missed by his family and friends. A future, private service is planned in Colonial Beach, VA. Donations can be made in his name to the National Kidney Foundation.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 9, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved