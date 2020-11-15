1/1
CHARLES TYLER
CHARLES ROBIN TYLER  
On Monday, November 9, 2020 of Upper Marlboro, MD, Charles entered into eternal life. Charles grew up in Wisconsin and was the youngest of 12 children. He joined the Army Air Corps and served 20 years in the Air Force. He retired from Communications in the Federal Government after 40 years of service. He is survived by his children, Daniel and Michael Tyler and Rosemary Mansfield. He is reunited in heaven with the love of his life, his wife, Elsie Tyler and his daughter, Heidi Tyler. He lived a full life and was respected by many. Family and friends are invited to Charles's visitation on Wednesday, November 18, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m at KALAS FUNERAL HOME in Oxon Hill, MD. Interment Trinity Memorial Gardens.www.KalasFuneralHomes.com  

Published in The Washington Post on Nov. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
18
Visitation
10:00 - 11:00 AM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
NOV
18
Service
11:00 AM
George P. Kalas Funeral Home, P.A.
1 entry
November 15, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Kalas Funeral Homes
