On Monday, November 9, 2020 of Upper Marlboro, MD, Charles entered into eternal life. Charles grew up in Wisconsin and was the youngest of 12 children. He joined the Army Air Corps and served 20 years in the Air Force. He retired from Communications in the Federal Government after 40 years of service. He is survived by his children, Daniel and Michael Tyler and Rosemary Mansfield. He is reunited in heaven with the love of his life, his wife, Elsie Tyler and his daughter, Heidi Tyler. He lived a full life and was respected by many. Family and friends are invited to Charles's visitation on Wednesday, November 18, from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m at KALAS FUNERAL HOME in Oxon Hill, MD. Interment Trinity Memorial Gardens.