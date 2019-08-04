The Washington Post

CHARLES VANNOY

Service Information
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD
20705
(301)-937-1707
Memorial Gathering
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Donald V. Borgwardt Funeral Home, P.A.
4400 Powder Mill Road
Beltsville, MD 20705
Celebration of Life
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Burial
Friday, Aug. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Quantico National Cemetery
CHARLES E. VANNOY  

Charles "Chuck" Vannoy, 94, of Beltsville, Maryland departed this life on June 25, 2019 following a brief illness. Chuck was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Jeanette (Freeman) Vannoy; daughters Jerry Vannoy Swank and Sherry Vannoy Robinson; son Charles Vannoy, Jr. and his wife Patricia. Charles also had numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and two nieces. A memorial athering will be held at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, Md, on Thursday, from 1 to 7 p.m., with a Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m. Burial will be Friday, at 1 p.m., at Quantico National Cemetery with full military honors.

Published in The Washington Post on Aug. 4, 2019
