CHARLES E. VANNOY
Charles "Chuck" Vannoy, 94, of Beltsville, Maryland departed this life on June 25, 2019 following a brief illness. Chuck was a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. Those left to cherish his memory include his wife of 64 years, Jeanette (Freeman) Vannoy; daughters Jerry Vannoy Swank and Sherry Vannoy Robinson; son Charles Vannoy, Jr. and his wife Patricia. Charles also had numerous grandchildren, great grandchildren and two nieces. A memorial athering will be held at Borgwardt Funeral Home, 4400 Powder Mill Road, Beltsville, Md, on Thursday, from 1 to 7 p.m., with a Celebration of Life service at 3 p.m. Burial will be Friday, at 1 p.m., at Quantico National Cemetery with full military honors.